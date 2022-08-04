What the papers say – August 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The opportunity to “grass up” a neighbour beckons readers from some of the national mastheads.

The Daily Express carries warnings from experts over the worsening cost-of-living crisis with fears “rampant” inflation could hit 15% next year.

Front page – Fears soaring gas bills will push inflation to 15%#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/jbXGCqDGmw pic.twitter.com/t39lXFy7ou — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 3, 2022

The Times reports householders in parts of England will see hosepipe bans come into force as months of dry conditions push the country towards drought, with the Daily Star and Metro saying the ban encourages people to “grass up” their neighbours.

TIMES: Hosepipe ban for millions as country faces drought #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tfwyOq3njG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 3, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 GRASS UP A NEIGHBOUR 🔴 20 million people facing hosepipe ban 🔴 Water bosses set up snoop hotline #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2fLtIzWhJG — Metro (@MetroUK) August 3, 2022

The Daily Telegraph, however, reports a water plant which could have prevented the ban has been “secretly mothballed”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Water plant that could prevent hose ban "secretly mothballed"'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xvJzLfRCCj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 3, 2022

The Independent has obtained an email it says raises questions about why Liz Truss “did not declare thousands of pounds spent on schmoozing” Conservative MPs ahead of her leadership run.

Our front page tomorrow #tomorrowspaperstoday Truss facing new questions over her ‘fizz with Liz’ parties Plus@Beltrew on Beirut seeking answers two years after the blast 🇱🇧 @HarryCockburn on another heatwave 🥵 and @JackRathborn on Muirfield’s break from the past ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/lilcWnATy3 — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) August 3, 2022

Star swimmer Adam Peaty delivers a “Tory blast” on the front of the Daily Mirror as he calls for greater funding of sports to “end betrayal of our kids”.

The i says the entire Lionesses squad have written to would-be PMs Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak asking for equal football opportunities for girls at school.

Thursday's front page – Let her play: Lionesses demand equal football for school girls#TomorrowsPapersToday ⚽ Latest by @poppyeh: https://t.co/mLdzIMbwyr pic.twitter.com/7fsiT8A925 — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 3, 2022

An investigation by The Guardian shows a “far-right ecosystem” is targeting children in an attempt to radicalise them online.

Guardian front page, Thursday 4 August 2022 – Revealed: the far-right web radicalising UK children pic.twitter.com/7S3ikVPo6c — The Guardian (@guardian) August 3, 2022

It is the “end of an era” as Japanese firm Soft Bank takes steps to reduce its stake in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 4 August https://t.co/EHu0ERYwGc pic.twitter.com/5w2JEHvNNl — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 3, 2022

The Daily Mail makes room for Attorney General Suella Braverman to “launch a fightback against woke ‘witch trials’” by the diversity industry.

And Rebekah Vardy tells The Sun that her Leicester ace husband Jamie received death threats during the so-called “Wagatha Christie” trial.

On tomorrow's front page:'Sick trolls sent my husband Jamie death threats over Wagatha Christie court battle,' says Rebekah Vardyhttps://t.co/7sSIAzXiZi pic.twitter.com/qCWE1bgjrf — The Sun (@TheSun) August 3, 2022