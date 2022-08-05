Electricity theft at record levels amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Electricity theft at record levels amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 2:48 am
(PA)
(PA)

People stole electricity on a record number of occasions across England and Wales last year, figures show.

Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Though already an increasing problem, the National Energy Action (NEA) campaign group said it is “horrifying” that more people could be turning to the illegal practice to keep their lights on amid a growing energy crisis.

Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales received 3,600 reports of “dishonest use of electricity” in the year to March – up 13% on 2020-21, and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Around 1,100 of these occurred between January and March – almost double the number recorded over the same period in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Stay Energy Safe, operated by Crimestoppers, warned that tampering with a meter can lead to wires overheating, damage to property and potentially loss of life.

It said the crime costs energy companies a minimum of £440 million each year – with these costs then passed on to customers.

An Ofgem spokesperson said “under no circumstances should consumers attempt to connect electricity meters themselves”.

But the NEA said the cost-of-living crisis is forcing people into “increasingly desperate situations” where they are looking to avoid energy use – including using candles instead of lights – or possibly resorting to electricity theft.

Peter Smith, NEA director of policy and advocacy, said: “This is not only illegal but dangerous too, and it’s horrifying if the crisis is forcing households to try this to keep the lights on.

“And this is happening now, before winter and the cold weather hits.”

When former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a cost-of-living support package in May, the NEA said the predicted average annual energy bill from October could hit £2,800 – but this figure is now expected to reach £3,358.

Mr Smith added: “More support is desperately needed to close this gap and help the most vulnerable keep themselves warm and safe this winter.”

Across the two nations, 57% of electricity theft cases closed last year had no suspect identified, while 30% were abandoned due to evidential difficulties and 7% resulted in a charge or summons.

The Government said it is providing £37 billion to help households with the cost of living.

A spokesman said: “We are committed to cracking down on crime, including the criminal theft of electricity, which causes serious injury to people and damage to property.”

