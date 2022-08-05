British woman ‘killed in speedboat crash in Turkey’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British woman ‘killed in speedboat crash in Turkey’

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 12:28 pm
The Foreign Office said a British woman has been killed in Turkey (Clive Gee/PA)
The Foreign Office said a British woman has been killed in Turkey (Clive Gee/PA)

A British woman has died and three other UK nationals have been taken to hospital after a reported speedboat crash in Turkey.

The woman was killed at about 1.30pm on Thursday off the coast of Marmaris in southern Turkey, when the speedboat she was in collided with a water taxi, according to local reports.

Local media also said the woman’s husband was critically injured, but was in a stable condition in hospital on Thursday night.

Four people riding in the water taxi were also reportedly hurt. The Foreign Office said three Britons were taken to hospital following the incident.

Footage from the Turkish Demiroren News Agency showed two boats colliding close to the shore. Onlookers could then be seen rushing to help.

A Foreign Office spokesperson added: “We are providing consular assistance after the death of a British woman and hospitalisation of three British nationals in Turkey, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

