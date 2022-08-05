BBC and Martin Tyler apologise over Hillsborough and hooliganism comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC and Martin Tyler apologise over Hillsborough and hooliganism comment

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 1:14 pm
Martin Tyler has apologised over the comments (PA)
Martin Tyler and the BBC have apologised after the football commentator appeared to suggest that the Hillsborough disaster was linked to hooliganism.

Mr Tyler, who works for Sky Sports, spoke about commentating on the first premier league match 30 years ago and the state of football at the time on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

In the interview on Friday morning, Mr Tyler said: “It was a great adventure and 3,000 live matches later, not all commentated by me – thankfully for the public. It does seem like it worked.”

“You’ve got to remember that football was in a bit of a crisis at that time.

“We weren’t that long after Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues as well so it was very much a difficult time for the game generally and it was seen as a bit of privatisation … taking it away from the public.”

His comments quickly caused a wave of criticism and backlash on social media.

In a statement issued through Sky later on Friday, he said: “This morning, while discussing various crises facing football 30 years ago, I referred to some examples including the Hillsborough disaster and also controversy over hooliganism at matches.

“These are two separate issues. There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism.

“I know that, and I was not implying that there was. I apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any misunderstanding.”

The BBC said in a statement: “We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough and hooliganism.

“Martin has since apologised for the comment &clarified that these were separate examples and he did not intend to conflate the two.”

The disaster during the FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough in Sheffield on April 15 1989 caused the death of 97 Liverpool fans.

An inquest jury ruled in 2016 that the victims were unlawfully killed due to gross negligence manslaughter by the South Yorkshire police officer in command on the day, David Duckenfield.

The conclusion came after a 27-year campaign by bereaved families and survivors to legally establish the truth behind the events.

Mr Duckenfield was acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter following at trial at Preston Crown Court in 2019.

