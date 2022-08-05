Source of River Thames moves five miles downstream for first time in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Source of River Thames moves five miles downstream for first time in history

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 4:32 pm
The dried up riverbed of the River Thames near to Somerford Keynes in Gloucestershire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The source of the River Thames has moved five miles downstream for the first time in its history.

While parts of the riverbed in Gloucestershire regularly dry out during the summer, experts said it was a worrying sign of the impact of the climate crisis to see the Thames begin flowing so far downstream.

It comes after weeks of dry spells, and temperatures reaching in excess of 40C in parts of the UK last month.

Christine Colvin, advocacy and engagement director of the Rivers Trust, said: “What we’re seeing at the source of the iconic River Thames is sadly emblematic of the situation we’re facing across the country, now and in future.

A view of a dried-up river bed of the River Thames near to Somerford Keynes in Gloucestershire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Whilst it’s not uncommon for the source to be dry in the summer, to only be seeing the river flowing five miles downstream is unprecedented.

“The climate crisis is leading, and will lead, to more extreme weather including droughts and heatwaves.

“This poses a grave threat to rivers and, as a result, the wider landscape.”

The source of the River Thames has moved five miles downstream to beyond Somerford Keynes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Rivers Trust is calling for accelerated metering, rapid reduction in leakage, support for households to reduce water usage, such as installing low flow toilets and water butts, and sustainable drainage including rain gardens, wetlands and permeable paving to build up local stores of water underground.

The source of the Thames has moved east from Kemble, just south of Cirencester, to beyond Somerford Keynes.

Parish council chairman John Whitwell said the shallow riverbed at Somerford Keynes tended to dry out most summers.

A view of a signpost for the Thames Path near to Somerford Keynes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “I notice it because I regularly walk the Thames path and my dog likes going for a dip which, obviously, she can’t do when it’s dry.”

The River Thames is traditionally about 215 miles long, and travels east from the Cotswolds through to London and out into the North Sea.

It is the second longest river in the UK, after the Severn, and is used for the annual boat race between Oxford and Cambridge.

