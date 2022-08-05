Police firearms incident as man shot in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police firearms incident as man shot in London

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 4:42 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 5:36 pm
Police activity on Creek Road, Greenwich, south east London (Christoper O.O/PA)
Armed officers were sent to the scene of a “serious incident” where a police firearm was discharged and a man was shot.

Scotland Yard said police received multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, at 2.31pm on Friday.

Police said firearms officers attended the scene and the man was located.

A police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury, the Met said.

Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the wider public and no other injuries have been reported.

Gemma Daly, 31, from Whitstable, but staying in Greenwich, said she heard some shouting and then “a big bang” which she believes was a gunshot.

She said she heard police sirens straight away, adding that the emergency services then started arriving.

“Police were attending to a man on the side of the bridge,” she said, adding that he was “clearly injured”.

“They removed his clothing”, she said, describing how “a lot of people” were working on the man before he was put on a stretcher.

Ms Daly said police “started to go around” a silver car, which was still on the bridge.

Pictures of the scene showed emergency vehicles, including police cars and an ambulance, stopped in the middle of the road.

Greenwich MPS tweeted: “We are responding to a serious incident in #Greenwich.

“Armed officers are on the scene.

“We will provide further updates when we can.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a motorcycle paramedic, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer, and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

A spokesperson for London’s Air Ambulance said: “Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 1447 today to reports of a shooting in the Greenwich area.

“After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by road to a major trauma hospital accompanied by London’s Air Ambulance.”

Police said the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

