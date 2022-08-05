London firearms incident in which man was shot not terror-related, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London firearms incident in which man was shot not terror-related, say police

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:20 pm
Scotland Yard said a police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury (Gemma Daly/PA)
Scotland Yard said a police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury (Gemma Daly/PA)

A “serious incident” involving armed officers which saw a man shot in London is not thought to be terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police responded to multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, on Friday afternoon.

Scotland Yard said a police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he was transferred to hospital after being treated at the scene, the force added.

Greenwich police shooting incident
Police officers on Creek Road, Greenwich (Christopher O.O/PA)

In a statement, the Met said: “While the investigation is in its early stages, this incident is not believed to be terror-related or that there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.”

Gemma Daly, 31, from Whitstable, but staying in Greenwich, said she heard some shouting and then “a big bang” which she believes was a gunshot.

She said she heard police sirens straight away, adding that the emergency services then started arriving.

“Police were attending to a man on the side of the bridge,” she said, adding that he was “clearly injured”.

“They removed his clothing”, she said, describing how “a lot of people” were working on the man before he was put on a stretcher.

Ms Daly said police “started to go around” a silver car, which was still on the bridge.

Pictures of the scene showed emergency vehicles, including police cars and an ambulance, stopped in the middle of the road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said they had sent multiple resources including medics from London’s Air Ambulance to the scene.

They said: “We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

The Met said significant cordons remained in place on Friday evening and urged the public to avoid the area.

The Police watchdog is is investigating the shooting.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “Today, shortly after 4pm we were notified by the MPS that a man had received a gunshot injury as the result of a police shooting during an incident in Greenwich, south London.

“We have begun an independent investigation. Our investigators have been sent to the scene and (we have started) the post-incident procedures to start gathering evidence.”

