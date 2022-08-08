House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

The property following the explosion (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where the terraced house collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are also at the scene.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a fire and explosion on Galpin's Road in #ThorntonHeath, where a house has collapsed. Please avoid the area https://t.co/0sJYDquBU3 pic.twitter.com/18JnNCynd1 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 8, 2022

A statement on Twitter said: “Officers are at the scene in Galpin’s Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates.”

London Ambulance Service said it is also responding to the incident.