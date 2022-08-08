Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 11:33 am
Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London, after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep. Picture date: Monday August 8, 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London, after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep. Picture date: Monday August 8, 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am on Monday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

Station commander Matt Brown, who is at the scene, said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

“There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water.

“If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk) move to a higher level.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

Liz Clutterbuck, 41, a vicar at Emmanuel Church, told the PA news agency: “The flood stretches all the way to Arthur Road. The houses between Arthur Road and Tollington Way have water above the bottom of their front doors.

“The Sobell (leisure centre) is flooded by several feet – could see it at least two feet high on the external exits in the car park. Water still seemed to be flowing fast an hour ago.

“I’m vicar of Emmanuel Church, which is inside the cordoned off area. I’m now back at the church, keeping it open for people to use as needed.

“They’re still working out how to evacuate those houses with water up to their doors. At the moment (Emmanuel Church is) mostly being used by LFB as a toilet/drink stop. The Sobell would usually function in this capacity, but obviously can’t this time.”

Summer weather Aug 8th 2022
The scene outside the Tollington Arms in Holloway, north London, after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope, along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“It happened when the pub was shut but as we get through the morning, it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellar as that would get hit first. Let’s hope for a positive outcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]