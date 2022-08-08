Minister on girls’ football guarantee: ‘Not everybody is a fan of the sport’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister on girls’ football guarantee: ‘Not everybody is a fan of the sport’

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:14 pm
England players celebrate their Euro 2022 triumph (James Manning/PA)
England players celebrate their Euro 2022 triumph (James Manning/PA)

The sports minister appears to have ruled out calls from the Lionesses to ensure every schoolgirl has access to football lessons, noting “not everybody” is a fan of the sport.

It comes after the England women’s team, fresh from their victory in the European Championship, urged the Tory leadership contenders to guarantee all girls the chance to play football in PE.

However, the Government is targeting equal access to football in just 90% of English schools by 2024.

Interviewed on BBC Breakfast, Nigel Huddleston said: “We’ve got the goal of getting above 90% because … football isn’t necessarily for everybody.

“We do need to think about the diversity of the sport, but it’s an admirable goal – and what a golden opportunity as well, because there’s so much interest in football.”

With no legal requirement for girls to have football lessons, only around six in 10 are currently able to play the game at school.

Department for Education guidance states that schools should provide “comparable sporting activities” for boys and girls, which critics argue limits access to particular sports.

In an open letter this month, the England team urged Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to change “millions of girls’ lives” by guaranteeing them the opportunity to play football at school.

It continued: “We have made incredible strides in the women’s game, but this generation of schoolgirls deserves more.

“They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in PE lessons and they deserve to believe they can one day play for England.”

England v Germany
England’s Euro 2022 triumph captivated the country (Adam Davy/PA)

Mr Huddleston was later questioned in a Good Morning Britain interview on whether the Government should have done more to celebrate the Lionesses’ recent 2-1 victory over Germany in the final of the Euros at Wembley.

When pressed by host Richard Madeley on why the team were not given an open bus procession or invited to Downing Street, he argued that “thousands” had attended the victory party in Trafalgar Square.

The Mid Worcestershire MP continued: “Conversations are still ongoing in terms of what additional things can happen.

“The Lionesses … are quite rightly lying on a beach somewhere or sitting round a swimming pool as well, because many of them went on holiday straight away.

“We’ll see if we can do something else, perhaps in Downing Street, but … that might be under the new prime minister.”

