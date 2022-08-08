Knife-wielding man who broke into police station jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Knife-wielding man who broke into police station jailed

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 1:14 pm
British Transport Police officers (Anthony Devlin/PA)
British Transport Police officers (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A man who broke into a police station carrying a seven-inch knife has been jailed.

Craig Hodson, 36, of Wells Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was found hiding in a chief inspector’s office at the city’s British Transport Police (BTP) station, according to the force.

BTP said officers in the station were alerted by “a banging sound”.

Craig Hodson
Craig Hodson (British Transport Police/PA)

There was “extensive damage” to exterior and interior doors, and an attempt had been made to cut a security cable attached to a police laptop.

CCTV footage showed Hodson “waving a seven-inch knife around as he approached the station”, according to BTP.

The knife was found hidden behind a wardrobe in the chief inspector’s office.

During police interviews, Hodson claimed he had a bounty on his head and broke into the station to hide and seek help.

He was handed a 25-week prison sentence at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on July 28 after pleading guilty to burglary and possessing a knife, BTP said.

Investigating officer Pc Peter Hogg said: “Hodson claimed he was carrying the knife for protection and broke into the police station to find a place of safety.

“Why he chose not to contact the police in a more orthodox manner remains a mystery, although the fact that office equipment had been tampered with and damaged renders this excuse somewhat unbelievable.

“If you need to contact us you can call 0300 405040, text us on 61016 or, if you’re at a station, ring the bell at the police station. In an emergency always call 999.

“I would not recommend forcibly entering the station unless you’re prepared to pay the consequences with a jail term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal