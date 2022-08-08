Lucky Lotto ticket-holder claims £20 million jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lucky Lotto ticket-holder claims £20 million jackpot

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 1:20 pm
A lucky Lotto ticket-holder has claimed Saturday’s £20 million jackpot (PA)
A lucky Lotto ticket-holder has claimed Saturday’s £20 million jackpot (PA)

A lucky Lotto ticket-holder has claimed Saturday’s £20 million jackpot.

Camelot said a single ticket scooped the top prize in the “Must Be Won” draw by matching all six numbers.

The claim will now go through the process of validation – including checks to ensure the terms and conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public, Camelot said.

Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 31, 41, 44, 45 and the bonus number was 20.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that this special £20 million ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot has been claimed.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

“We’re also still searching for a missing £7.4 million Lotto jackpot winner from the draw on June 18, 2022.

“The missing winner bought their ticket in Wolverhampton and we’re renewing our appeal for Lotto players in the area to check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming another incredible Lotto jackpot prize.”

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated £2 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal