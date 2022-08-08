South-east England clocks up most days with little or no rain since 1976

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South-east England clocks up most days with little or no rain since 1976

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 1:46 pm
A dried-up lake in Wanstead Park, north-east London, on August 8 2022 (Stefan Rousseau)
South-east England has clocked up the most number of days of the year with little or no rain since 1976, new analysis shows.

The region recorded 144 days with average rainfall of less than 0.5mm between January 1 and August 6.

This is just ahead of the 143 days recorded in the equivalent period in 1996.

It is also the highest number for the period since 1976, which saw 166 days of little or no rain up to August 6.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using the latest available Met Office data.

The data shows that between July 1 and August 6 this year, south-east England has experienced only two days where average rainfall has not been below 0.5mm: July 20 (1.1mm) and July 22 (1.0mm).

Of the 144 days since the start of the year with rainfall below 0.5mm, 57 have seen no rain at all.

And 23 of these days of zero rainfall have occurred since July 1.

In 1976, south-east England ended up enduring a total of 187 days of little or no rain between the start of the year and the end of August.

This was the equivalent of around three-quarters of the entire eight-month period.

There is no chance of 2022 beating this number, as there aren’t enough days left in August to catch up.

But the gap may start to close in the autumn.

September 1976 brought an abrupt change in the UK’s weather, with heavy rain in many areas and some flash flooding.

If this September remains as dry as previous months, and the trend continues even later into the year, 2022 may see south-east England experience the most number of days of little or no rain for more than half a century.

