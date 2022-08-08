Camber Sands holiday park victim named as seventh person is arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camber Sands holiday park victim named as seventh person is arrested

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 2:01 pm
A man who died in an incident at a holiday park in Sussex has been named (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man who died after an altercation at a holiday park in Sussex has been named as a seventh person was arrested over the incident.

Police said the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael McDonagh from London.

Six people previously arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident at Parkdean Resorts in Camber Sands, East Sussex, just before 11pm on Friday, have been released on conditional bail.

On Monday, police said a seventh person had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Paramedics attended the scene but “despite the best efforts of paramedics” the victim was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, Sussex Police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season which was being shown in The Showbar at the site, according to The Sun.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, from Sussex Police, said: “My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.”

Police appealed for witnesses or those with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Camber Sands holiday park said: “On the evening of Friday August 5, a serious incident occurred within our complex area.

“As this is a live police investigation we cannot comment further, but our team is doing everything they can to assist inquiries.”

