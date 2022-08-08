Beatles’ Royal Variety Performance autographs to go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Beatles’ Royal Variety Performance autographs to go on sale

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:04 am
John Lennon signs an autograph at the 1963 Royal Variety Performance with Ringo Starr in the foreground (The Beatles Shop/PA)
John Lennon signs an autograph at the 1963 Royal Variety Performance with Ringo Starr in the foreground (The Beatles Shop/PA)

A prized set of Beatles’ autographs from their famous Royal Variety Performance appearance will go on sale later this month.

The night is best remembered for when John Lennon said to the crowd ahead of the group’s last song:  “For our last number I’d like to ask your help. To the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands, and the rest of you, if you’d just rattle your jewellery.”

The remark brought peals of laughter, but it was also a special evening for Fiona James, whose father, actor Gerald James, also performed for the Queen Mother on November 4 1963.

She wanted the signatures of the Fab Four, and the moment her father passed a pen to John Lennon was captured on camera, with fellow band member Ringo Starr in the foreground.

Beatles Jnr guitar
A Beatles Jnr guitar, the size of a ukukele, will go sale (The Beatles Shop/PA)

She also obtained the signatures of the other two Beatles, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.

Mr James had performed in the show as one of the Pickwickians with Harry Secombe.

The signatures on two pieces of paper, along with the photograph and a full letter of provenance, are expected fetch up to £5,000 at auction.

They will go on sale in the Beatles Memorabilia Auction at the Cato Crane auction rooms in Liverpool on Saturday August 27.

Cavern Club brick
A Cavern Club brick bought for £5 is estimated to fetch up to £600 at auction (The Beatles Shop/PA)

Other items up for auction are a Selcol Jnr Beatles Guitar – the size of a ukulele – attached to its original backing card, and an original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt.

The brick was bought for £5 but is estimated to sell for up to £600, with proceeds to Liverpool cancer charity The Bloom Appeal.

For further details visit www.beatlesauction.co.uk

