Family pays tribute to father who died at holiday park in Camber Sands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family pays tribute to father who died at holiday park in Camber Sands

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:22 pm
Michael McDonagh’s family has paid tribute after he died following an altercation at a holiday park in Camber Sands, East Sussex (Handout/PA)

The family of a man who died at a holiday park in East Sussex have paid tribute to him.

Michael McDonagh, 53, was on holiday with his family at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday morning when he was involved in an altercation with a group of people.

Paramedics attended the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, Sussex Police said.

The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season which was being shown in The Showbar at the site, according to The Sun.

Mr McDonagh’s family has now paid tribute to him in a statement released through Sussex Police.

It said: “On Saturday morning we found out we lost our father Michael McDonagh.

“Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six, taken from us whilst on a family holiday.

“His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children, but we walk away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

“It’s impossible to put into words. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party.

“Not only did my dad make such a huge impact on our family but also to countless people who knew him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

“Michael was a kind-hearted man who died too young, leaving behind all those that loved him.”

Six people previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

On Monday, police said a seventh person had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is under way to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online via the Sussex Police website, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Molton.

“Any relevant images or video footage can also be uploaded by the public to the Sussex Police section of the Major Incident Public Portal, under Op Molton.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal