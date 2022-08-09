How to stay safe in the extreme heat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a new amber warning for extreme heat for the coming days.

As the UK braces for 35C or above in some spots, people are being advised to stay safe with simple measures:

– Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who live alone;

– Those who live alone are being encouraged to ask a friend or relative to phone to check they are not have having difficulties during extreme heat;

– Stay cool indoors by closing curtains in rooms that face the sun, and remember it might be cooler outdoors;

People cooling down in Weston-super-Mare in July (Robert Timoney/Alamy/PA)

– Get medical advice if you are concerned about an uncomfortably hot house affecting your or someone else’s health;

– Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid excess alcohol;

– Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children or animals;

– Try to keep out of the sun between 11am-3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest;

– If you have to go out in the heat, try to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat;

– Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day;

– Carry water when travelling;

– Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings; and

– While going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, people are warned to head for lifeguarded swimming sites, to remember water is often much colder than it looks, not to go too far from the shore or swim against currents, and to always take a friend.