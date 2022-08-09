UK braced for extreme heat as millions more face hosepipe ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave, as millions more people face a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.

The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health effects and the wider population could also be affected, delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.

Thames Water, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, became the latest water company to signal it was bringing in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “Given the long-term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week, we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks.”