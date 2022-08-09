Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing mother and baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing mother and baby

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:10 pm
Sascha (no surname given) and her six-month-old son Clay have been missing from their home in the Blackley area of Manchester since Saturday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Sascha (no surname given) and her six-month-old son Clay have been missing from their home in the Blackley area of Manchester since Saturday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Police have said they are “increasingly concerned” for a mother and her baby son who have gone missing from their home in Manchester.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

It is not known what either of them are wearing but it is believed Sascha has taken Clay’s pram, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A GMP poster says: “Sascha is believed to be with her six-month-old son, Clay, and may be pushing him in a pram.

Sascha and her six-month-old son Clay are missing from their home in Blackley, Manchester (Greater Manchester Police /PA)
Sascha and her six-month-old son Clay are missing from their home in Blackley, Manchester (Greater Manchester Police /PA)

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Sascha and Clay and want to make sure they are safe and well.”

Superintendent Sarah Morton said: “We are doing everything we can to find Sascha and Clay and ensure that they are safe and well.

“I ask anyone who may have seen them since 4pm on Saturday to share that information with us as soon as possible.

“I also ask members of the public to be on the lookout for this young mum and her baby.

“Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”

Anyone with information about Sascha and Clay’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3678, or 101, quoting 2223 08/08/22.

