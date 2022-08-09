Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.”

#THANKYOU | Thank you for sharing our appeal to help find the missing mum and her baby. They have been found safe and well. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 9, 2022

In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch.

She said: “Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”