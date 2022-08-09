Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’ By Press Association August 10, 2022, 12:26 am A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said (Greater Manchester Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said. Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday. In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.” #THANKYOU | Thank you for sharing our appeal to help find the missing mum and her baby. They have been found safe and well.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 9, 2022 In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch. She said: “Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Survivors of mother and baby homes and workhouses urged to speak to police Police hunting missing woman in new plea a month after last confirmed sighting Witness recounts search for girl, 11, who died after going missing at water park Missing Aberdeen man, 35, ‘no longer missing’