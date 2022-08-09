Dolly Parton sad to have lost ‘my special friend’ Dame Olivia Newton-John

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dolly Parton sad to have lost ‘my special friend’ Dame Olivia Newton-John

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 12:38 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 12:49 am
Dolly Parton sad to have lost ‘my special friend’ Dame Olivia Newton-John (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton sad to have lost ‘my special friend’ Dame Olivia Newton-John (Yui Mok/PA)

Dolly Parton says she is so sad to have lost her “special friend” Dame Olivia Newton-John, following her death aged 73.

The US country legend said she was “so happy that our lives crossed paths” as she joined those paying tribute to the actress and singer online.

The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her widower confirmed.

After the news broke, famous names from the worlds of television, film and music took to social media to share memories and send condolences to her family.

Sir Elton John, Mariah Carey, and Gwyneth Paltrow were among those remembering the “beautiful and courageous actress”.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton wrote in a statement.

“So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.

“With Love, Dolly.”

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Hollywood star Paltrow wrote: “Olivia Newton John, I hope you know what you meant to us.

“You were a huge inspiration in many ways. I think I believed We Are Magic because of you.”

Rebel Wilson described Dame Olivia as “the most gorgeous woman inside and out” and “a true Aussie icon”.

The Australian comedian and actress said it had been “beyond an honour” to play her daughter Chloe Lattanzi in A Few Best Men.

“Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals.

“You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 – I was only in the chorus, but it was a start! You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously.

“You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia.

“I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together – what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone.”

Veteran singer Sir Elton shared a collection of photos of him and Dame Olivia together on Instagram as he remembered his “warm and loving friend”.

He wrote: “The saddest of news to wake up to. Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness.

“A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”