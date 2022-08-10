Football star Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to further count of rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football star Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to further count of rape

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 11:46 am
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.

The footballer appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday for his trial.

He has already denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the tenth charge, relating to a new complainant, which had already been reported but had not previously been put to him.

The 28-year-old, who wore a blue suit for the hearing, is alleged to have committed the offences against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.

He is due to stand trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

His alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

About 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Thursday, with others watching by videolink.

A French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.

Jury selection is expected to take place later on Wednesday.

None of the women involved can be identified and reporting restrictions apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

