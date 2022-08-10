Sir Cliff to feature in documentary exploring impact of Operation Yewtree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sir Cliff to feature in documentary exploring impact of Operation Yewtree

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 1:02 pm
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel4/PA)
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel4/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard, Paul Gambaccini and Neil Fox are to feature in a new documentary exploring the impact of a police investigation which falsely accused them of historical sex offences.

The singer and radio DJs were all investigated but cleared as part of Operation Yewtree and one of its subsequent investigations, which were launched 10 years ago in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Led by their personal stories and experiences, the Channel 4 programme titled The Accused: National Treasures On Trial, will focus on the impact the process had on them and their careers and reputations.

Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform campaign
Sir Cliff Richard will feature in Channel 4’s The Accused: National Treasures On Trial (Victoria Jones/PA)

Video diaries recorded with radio DJs Gambaccini and Fox at the time will offer further insight into their immediate thoughts during the investigations.

The documentary will also reflect on the operation’s wider legacy through their eyes and the lasting impact it has had on the country’s values, attitudes and culture.

Some of those close to the police investigation, along with journalists who were involved in the national conversation surrounding Yewtree, will also feature.

Sir Cliff, 81, won his privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

The veteran singer denied the allegations, he was never arrested and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.

Gambaccini was arrested in October 2013 over a claim that he sexually assaulted two teenage boys as part of Operation Yewtree.

The 73-year-old, a regular fixture on the airwaves for decades, spent a year on bail before the case was dropped.

While former Capital FM presenter Fox, 61, had been accused of eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault dating back to the late 1980s, involving young fans and colleagues.

He was cleared of all 10 counts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in December 2015.

Since being cleared, Sir Cliff and Gambaccini have launched a campaign calling for suspects to have their anonymity protected by law unless they are charged.

Lee McMurray, commissioning editor of factual entertainment at Channel 4, said: “This film offers a unique and fresh take on events that changed us forever, compelling viewers to ask important questions about a watershed moment in recent British history.

“The hurt and anger felt by three household names caught in the eye of the storm sparked by Yewtree, is weighed against the need for and value of a police operation that, while not perfect, delivered long overdue justice to victims of heinous crimes.”

Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform campaign
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff and Daniel Janner QC revived a campaign calling for suspects to have their anonymity protected by law unless charged (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jessie Versluys, executive producer of Curious Films, added: “The Accused: National Treasures On Trial explores what it’s like to find yourself at the heart of a police investigation into alleged historic sex crimes.

“Using firsthand testimonies, it looks at the role of the media during this period, and the argument around whether celebrities should be named in the press before any charge has been made.

“At the same time it asks searching questions about Yewtree and assesses its role in changing Britain’s attitudes towards sex, morality, consent, gender relations and what we expect from public figures.”

The Accused: National Treasures On Trial will be made by Curious Films and produced by Lauren Rowles, directed by Christian Collerton and executive produced by Jessie Versluys, alongside Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell, co-founders of Curious Films.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal