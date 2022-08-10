Chancellor pledges to deliver energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chancellor pledges to deliver energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 1:25 pm
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he wanted to make sure the Government delivered its commitment around the energy discount (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has pledged that he will deliver an equivalent to the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.

Mr Zahawi is meeting with the Utility Regulator and Stormont ministers in Belfast to discuss extending the UK-wide scheme to the region – which has been complicated by the lack of a functioning Stormont Assembly.

The Chancellor would also be visiting Scotland and Wales, but said he wanted to come to Northern Ireland first to make sure the Government delivered its commitment around the energy discount.

Stormont communities minister Deirdre Hargey outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast before her meeting with the Chancellor
“My pledge is that we will operationalise this and deliver it because that is what the Prime Minister wants me to do, that is what I will do,” he said.

“Today is about making sure that I work with the Utility Regulator, with the economy and community ministers to make sure we now deliver against that, and do it as quickly and as efficiently as possible, so the meeting today is to make sure we get that done.

“I hope by the end of the meeting we’re in a place where we all know this will happen and it will happen as quickly as possible.”

Last month, the Westminster Government revealed details of the scheme in which households in Great Britain would get more than £60 off their energy bills each month throughout winter as part of its cost-of-living support measures.

The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will be delivered in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.

Households will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 between December and March, the Government said.

But there has been uncertainty about how Northern Ireland households will receive the payment to help with energy costs.

The region is without a functioning executive or assembly as part of the DUP’s protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Pressed on whether the energy discount would be delivered in Northern Ireland, Mr Zahawi said: “I will do everything in my power to make sure that we deliver the money, and hence why I’m here, and hence why we’re having these meetings.

“Of course I want to see the Executive restored and we will do everything to try and get to a place where it is restored, that is the best place for the people of Northern Ireland in my view.”

