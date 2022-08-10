It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells to take on lead role in West End’s Cabaret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells to take on lead role in West End’s Cabaret

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 1:46 pm
Callum Scott Howells (The Other Richard/PA)
Callum Scott Howells (The Other Richard/PA)

It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells and The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer to take over lead roles in West End musical Cabaret this autumn.

Howells, who won multiple awards for his role as Colin Morris-Jones in Russell T Davies’ hit drama, will portray Emcee, while Emmy Award nominee Brewer will play Sally Bowles.

They will star in the revival of the hit show, which has transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club, from October 3 to January 28 2023.

Madeline Brewer (Hudson Taylor/PA)

Howells, who is taking over the role from Fra Fee, said: “I can’t wait to work with the incredible team and company, and follow on from two actors who I hugely respect and admire.

“I feel very lucky and excited to be taking on such an iconic role within this widely celebrated and unique production. It’s going to be a ride.”

His It’s A Sin role won him the Royal Television Society Award for best male actor and the Bafta Cymru Award for leading actor as well as two Bafta TV nominations.

The actor’s theatre credits also include She Loves Me at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London and Matthew Bourne’s production of Lord of the Flies.

Brewer, who was Emmy nominated for her role as Janine Lindo in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, will be taking on Sally Bowles from Amy Lennox.

She said that director Rebecca Frecknall’s vision is “the most magical and emotional and exciting Cabaret I’ve ever seen”.

“It’s a Sally and a Kit Kat Club so thrillingly fun and humbly prescient. I’m beyond honored to be invited to the party”, she added.

At certain performances, the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Emily Benjamin, who has been a swing and understudy to the role since the show opened last year.

Also joining the cast on October 3 will be Sid Sagar as Cliff Bradshaw, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost.

Vivien Parry and Richard Katz will continue to play Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz respectively.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The revival of the hit show opened in December last year and went on to dominate the Olivier Awards in April, landing seven of the 11 prizes for which it was nominated.

Oscar-winning star Eddie Redmayne was named best actor in a musical for his take on the flamboyant master of ceremonies, Emcee, while Jessie Buckley won best actress in a musical for her turn as Sally Bowles.

The musical, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, also took home the best musical revival award.

