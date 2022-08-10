Boy, 15, held on suspicion of murdering schoolboy Deshaun Tuitt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Boy, 15, held on suspicion of murdering schoolboy Deshaun Tuitt

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 1:56 pm
Deshaun Tuitt (Met Police/PA)
Deshaun Tuitt (Met Police/PA)

A 15-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow schoolboy in north London.

The unnamed teenage suspect is being held by Metropolitan Police after the death of 15-year-old Deshaun James Tuitt, who was stabbed in Highbury Fields, Islington, just before 9pm on Thursday August 4.

He died later in hospital.

A 34-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.

Police at the scene in Highbury Fields
Police at the scene in Highbury Fields (Genevieve Holl-Allen/PA)

Police have renewed appeals for information or footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened – if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

A post-mortem examination found Deshaun’s cause of death was a stab wound, shock and haemorrhage.

