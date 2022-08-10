Chancellor tours Northern Ireland’s industrial past and cybersecurity future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chancellor tours Northern Ireland’s industrial past and cybersecurity future

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 5:16 pm
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi with chief executive Judith Owens at Titanic Belfast during a visit to Belfast to discuss the cost of living (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has taken a tour of Northern Ireland’s industrial past as well as learning about a current leading sector during a one-day visit.

Mr Zahawi flew in to meet with the Utility Regulator and Stormont ministers in Belfast to discuss delivering an energy bill discount to households in the region.

His day of engagements also included a trip to the Titanic Belfast attraction which chronicles the story of the ill-fated liner as well as the city’s historical strength for ship building.

Nadhim Zahawi visit to Belfast
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi at Titanic Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier in the day, he learned more about how cybersecurity has become one of the region’s strongest sectors in current times.

He met with the Queen’s University vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer and Professor Máire O’Neill, director of the Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology (ECIT), as well as viewing the Cyber Range and Anechoic Chamber.

Mr Greer said Queen’s has helped to put Northern Ireland on the map for digital innovation.

“The cybersecurity sector in Northern Ireland continues to grow from strength to strength and the University has ambitious plans for the future,” he said.

“We are on course to open our Global Innovation Institute in 2025 as part of the Belfast Region City Deal. This will be an expansion of ECIT and is a huge opportunity for the people of Northern Ireland and all of our industry partners.

“Through cutting-edge research, experts at Queen’s are continuing to develop solutions to real world problems on our doorstop, which has a positive impact right across the globe.”

Ms O’Neill added: “The expansion of ECIT through the new £58 million Global Innovation Institute will see more than 550 multi-disciplinary experts on site, building on our core expertise across cyber security, advanced wireless technologies, data science/analytics.”

