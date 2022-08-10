Terror boss who plotted mass murder denied parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Terror boss who plotted mass murder denied parole

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 6:52 pm
Rangzieb Ahmed, 47, was the first person to be convicted in the UK of directing terrorism (GMP)
A terror boss will remain behind bars after being denied parole.

Rangzieb Ahmed, 47, was the first person to be convicted in the UK of directing terrorism.

The Rochdale-born Muslim was jailed for life with a minimum of 10 years in 2008 for planning a terror attack.

In its written decision, the Parole Board said that while Ahmed had engaged with an accredited programme to address extremist offending, as well as with religious leaders, concerns had been raised about his “attitudes, beliefs, and behaviour” in custody.

The Parole Board panel considered evidence from Ahmed’s probation officers, prison officials, psychologists, a former police officer, a professor of Arabic, and Ahmed himself.

The panel also examined a proposal for Ahmed to live in “designated accommodation” with strict limitations placed on his contacts, movements, and activities.

However, they decided that the plan was not “robust” enough to manage Ahmed in the community.

He will be eligible for another parole hearing in future.

At Ahmed’s 2008 trial, the jury heard how he headed a three-man al Qaida cell which was preparing to commit mass murder.

Counter-terrorism chiefs were not sure where Ahmed was planning to strike, but were convinced an attack was imminent, his trial heard.

His scheme was revealed with the discovery of three diaries, which were found to contain details and phone numbers of key al Qaida operatives written in invisible ink.

He later sued MI5 and MI6 for alleged collusion in his torture by Pakistani intelligence, but last year had his damages claim thrown out by the High Court.

Ahmed had claimed he was tortured at the hands of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency while detained between 2006 and 2007, before being deported to the UK and charged with terrorism offences.

