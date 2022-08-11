Sir Frederick Barclay faces court over cash tussle with ex-wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sir Frederick Barclay faces court over cash tussle with ex-wife

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 2:48 am
Sir Frederick Barclay and Lady Hiroko (Dominic Lipinski/Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir Frederick Barclay and Lady Hiroko (Dominic Lipinski/Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is expected to find out if he will be penalised for contempt of court after failing to give nearly £250,000 to his ex-wife.

Lady Hiroko Barclay had previously asked for 87-year-old Sir Frederick to be sent to a prison after claiming he had breached court orders to pay her more than £100 million following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

She said he had not paid the first of two £50 million lump sums and owed £185,000 to cover the cost of her legal bills and £60,000 in maintenance.

Lady Barclay argued that Sir Frederick had the means to pay but had not paid.

Sir Frederick Barclay court case
Sir Frederick Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

However, Sir Jonathan Cohen ruled that Sir Frederick was not in contempt as a result of not paying the first of the two £50 million lump sums.

However, the judge found that Sir Frederick was in contempt for not paying the money he owed for legal fees and maintenance, ruling the businessman had the means to pay those sums.

A further hearing is now expected on Thursday where Sir Jonathan is due to decide what penalty to impose against Sir Frederick.

The hearing in London is set to begin at 10.30am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal