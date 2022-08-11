Alleged member of The Beatles terror cell appears before UK court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Alleged member of The Beatles terror cell appears before UK court

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 11:42 am
Aine Davis appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Aine Davis appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man accused of being a member of the Islamic terror cell known as The Beatles has appeared in a UK court.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, spoke briefly to confirm his name and date of birth when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Davis, originally from west London, was arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening after being deported to England by Turkey, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Aine Davis sketch
A sketch of Aine Davis appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He has been charged with possession of a firearm for terror purposes, and two charges relating to funding terrorism, after a friend allegedly tried to take 20,000 euro to Syria.

The charges relate to alleged offending in 2013 and 2014.

Islam-convert Davis, who wore a grey long-sleeve T-shirt and grey trousers, was remanded in custody by Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring.

He did not enter any pleas to the charges and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 2 for a pre-trial hearing.

A warrant was issued at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2015 for Davis’s arrest.

Prison van
A prison van carrying Aine Davis arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

He is said to have denied being part of The Beatles cell – so called because of their English accents – which tortured and beheaded western hostages in Syria.

Ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, is awaiting sentence.

