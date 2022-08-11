Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 11:03 am
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs leaving Manchester Crown Court (PA)
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career.

PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.

Chris Daw, QC, representing Giggs, told the witness one of the various issues she had raised against her former partner was that he had a negative impact on her career.

Ms Greville said: “Yes.”

By the summer of 2019, she agreed she was looking to leave her then employer, GG Hospitality, run by Giggs and former team-mate Gary Neville, and set up her own business.

In June 2019, Ms Greville messaged Giggs: “I need to talk about the start of my business. Not now but when we are together. I need some help with accounts … need your help and advice.”

Giggs replied: “I will sort everything baby xx.”

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs watching ex-girlfriend Kate Greville giving evidence on police video
Mr Daw said to Ms Greville: “The position is you have suggested that Mr Giggs has been undermining your career ambitions on numerous occasions.”

Ms Greville replied: “Yes. Not all the time but there was a vast amount of time when he was.

“When I originally said I was going to leave GG he didn’t want me to leave at all. That was a conversation. He told me in the office he didn’t want me to leave.”

The jury has heard how Ms Greville had agreed to come back from the Middle East to live in Manchester and work for the hospitality company and she had a “six-figure” salary from the firm.

Ryan Giggs
Earlier this week, Ms Greville told a jury Giggs grabbed her by the shoulders and head-butted her in November 2020 after she earlier confronted him about his serial cheating.

In the lead up to the alleged attack, she said she learned he had “full-on relationships” with eight women while they were together.

The discovery of messages “going back years” on Giggs’s iPad prompted her to decide to leave him, she said.

Ms Greville has told the jury she became “a slave to his every need and every demand”.

