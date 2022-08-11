England-wide hosepipe ban ‘should be imposed to protect rivers and wildlife’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

England-wide hosepipe ban ‘should be imposed to protect rivers and wildlife’

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 11:35 am
Parts of Potteric Carr, Yorkshire, have dried up (Jim Horsfall/Wildlife Trusts/PA)
Parts of Potteric Carr, Yorkshire, have dried up (Jim Horsfall/Wildlife Trusts/PA)

Water company bosses are being urged to impose a England-wide hosepipe ban to avoid the worst effects of drought on rivers and wildlife.

Conservationists said action to reduce water use and pollution is needed to help the natural world, which has been hit by months of little rainfall combined with heatwaves.

The extreme conditions have left landscapes parched with wildfires breaking out at wildlife-rich nature reserves and aquatic nature endangered by concentrated levels of pollutants in low-flowing rivers, the Wildlife Trusts said.

Peatlands in some areas are exceptionally dry making them more prone to wildfire, ponds, scrapes and streams are drying up hitting wildlife such as dragonflies, and badgers are struggling to reach earthworms in the dry soil.

Chalk streams, an important habitat for creatures including otters, water voles and kingfishers, are very low across Hertfordshire and other parts of southern England, the federation of independent nature charities warned.

The Wildlife Trusts are calling for the Government to set a fixed target under the Environment Act in England for reducing water use and require the installation of meters to ensure there is enough water in rivers for wildlife and people.

They also want to see a crackdown on pollution, including investigations and penalties for illegal sewage discharges, enforcing rules to protect rivers from agricultural run-off and ensuring new developments help to reduce the problem.

Ambitious farming support schemes need to be brought forward to help landowners reduce water pollution, tackle soil erosion and restore hedgerows and wetlands – including releasing beavers to manage water in the landscape, the organisations say.

The Wildlife Trusts also called for a country-wide hosepipe ban in England, and for water companies to invest in water storage, tackle leaks and improve efficiency.

Huxterwell Marsh at Potteric Carr nature reserve near completely dry (Jim Horsfall/Widllife Trusts/PA)
Huxterwell Marsh at Potteric Carr nature reserve is nearly completely dry (Jim Horsfall/Widllife Trusts/PA)

Ali Morse, water policy manager for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Nature is really struggling with extreme weather, and we need to act now to ensure our parched landscapes and rivers – the natural environment that provides us with food and water – are more resilient in the future.

“It is critical to create more space for nature to keep land from drying out and give support to landowners for projects, such as beaver releases, that help ecosystems to recover.

“Water bosses should unite and impose a country-wide hosepipe ban to reduce non-essential use and avoid the worst impacts of drought on rivers and wildlife, rather than relying on more damaging measures later.

“Water companies must also invest in water storage infrastructure, tackle leaks, and improve water efficiency – it’s a scandal that so much water is wasted every day.

“Government must ensure that new homes are water-efficient and bring in universal water metering to help all customers limit their water use.”

Measures are needed to help nature cope with drought, fire and flooding in the UK as part of efforts to adapt to climate change, including funding for land managers to help regulate water flows, the Wildlife Trusts added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal