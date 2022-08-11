Pistol found at scene after man shot by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pistol found at scene after man shot by police

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 12:12 pm
A man was shot by police in Creek Road, Greenwich, south-east London, after officers responded to reports of a man with a firearm (Christopher O.O/PA)
A pistol was found at the scene of an incident in which an officer shot a man in the stomach, the police watchdog has said.

The Metropolitan Police responded to multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, on Friday afternoon – and soon after said it was not believed to be terror-related.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been investigating the circumstances and it has confirmed the man was tasered before an officer fired one shot.

The watchdog said the 36-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The police watchdog has said a pistol was found at the scene (Christopher O.O/PA)
The IOPC said ballistic testing of a non-police issue firearm found at the scene confirmed it to be a BB calibre airsoft pistol.

The watchdog said it will gather and analyse a range of evidence, including body-worn video, CCTV and eyewitness accounts, as well as the initial accounts of police officers.

The IOPC’s regional director for London, Sal Naseem, said: “The discharge of police firearms are rare but when this occurs it is important a thorough and independent investigation takes place.

“We are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events which led to this man sustaining his injuries.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages.”

