Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:02 pm
Researchers believe they have found out why thinking hard makes you tired (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Researchers believe they have found out why thinking hard makes you tired (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A long, hard day of thinking can sometimes feel as exhausting as a day of physical labour, and now scientists say they know why.

Researchers suggest their findings indicate the reason people feel mentally exhausted, and not drowsy, from intense thinking is not just in their heads.

According to the study, when intense mental work is carried out over several hours, it causes potentially toxic by-products to build up in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex.

This, in turn, alters a person’s control over decisions, so they shift toward actions that require no effort or waiting as mental fatigue sets in.

This fatigue tells the brain to shut down in order to save itself.

Mathias Pessiglione of Pitie-Salpetriere University in France, said: “Influential theories suggested that fatigue is a sort of illusion cooked up by the brain to make us stop whatever we are doing and turn to a more gratifying activity.

“But our findings show that cognitive work results in a true functional alteration – accumulation of noxious substances – so fatigue would indeed be a signal that makes us stop working but for a different purpose: to preserve the integrity of brain functioning.”

The researchers monitored brain chemistry over the course of a workday, looking at two groups of people: those who needed to think hard and those who had relatively easier cognitive tasks.

In the group doing hard work they saw signs of fatigue, including reduced pupil dilation.

People in that group also made choices toward options proposing rewards at short delay with little effort.

Critically, the researchers say, they also had higher levels of a chemical called glutamate in the brain’s prefrontal cortex.

Together with earlier evidence, the authors say it supports the notion that glutamate accumulation makes further activation of this part of the brain costly, such that cognitive control is more difficult after a mentally tough workday.

The findings are published in the Current Biology journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal