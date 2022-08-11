Cornea implant made from pig skin can restore eyesight to blind, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cornea implant made from pig skin can restore eyesight to blind, study suggests

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:16 pm
A cornea implant made of collagen protein from pig’s skin (Thor Balkhed/Linkoping University)
Researchers have developed an implant made from pig’s skin which resembles the human cornea and can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired, according to a study.

In a pilot study, the implant – made from collagen protein from the animal – restored vision to 20 people with diseased corneas, most of whom were blind prior to receiving the implant.

Researchers say their promising results bring hope to those suffering from corneal blindness and low vision.

The bioengineered implant is an alternative to transplants of donated human corneas, which are scarce in countries where the need for them is greatest.

The cornea is the transparent part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil, and allows light to enter the eye – crucial for the ability to see.

Neil Lagali, professor at the department of biomedical and clinical sciences at Linkoping University, Sweden, was one of the researchers behind the study.

He said: “The results show that it is possible to develop a biomaterial that meets all the criteria for being used as human implants, which can be mass produced and stored up to two years and thereby reach even more people with vision problems.

“This gets us around the problem of shortage of donated corneal tissue and access to other treatments for eye diseases.”

Experts estimate that 12.7 million people around the world are blind due to damaged or diseased corneas, but only one in 70 patients receives a cornea transplant.

And those who need cornea transplants tend to live in low and middle-income countries in which access to treatments is very limited.

Mehrdad Rafat is the researcher and entrepreneur behind the design and development of the implants, and chief executive of LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, which manufactures the bioengineered corneas used in the study.

He said: “We’ve made significant efforts to ensure that our invention will be widely available and affordable by all and not just by the wealthy.

“That’s why this technology can be used in all parts of the world.”

To create an alternative to the human cornea, the researchers used collagen molecules derived from pig skin that is a by-product of the food industry, making it easy to access.

The researchers have also developed a new, minimally invasive method for treating the disease keratoconus, in which the cornea becomes so thin that it can lead to blindness.

Transplant usually involves a patient’s cornea being surgically removed and replaced with a donated one, which is sewn into place using surgical sutures.

Prof Lagali, who led the research group that has developed this surgical method, said: “A less invasive method could be used in more hospitals, thereby helping more people.

“With our method, the surgeon doesn’t need to remove the patient’s own tissue.

“Instead, a small incision is made, through which the implant is inserted into the existing cornea.”

No stitches are needed with this new surgical method.

The surgical method and the implants were used by surgeons in Iran and India, two countries where many people suffer from corneal blindness and low vision, but where there is a significant lack of donated corneas and treatment options.

Twenty people who were either blind or on the verge of losing sight due to advanced keratoconus received the biomaterial implant.

According to the study, the operations were free from complications, the tissue healed fast, and an eight-week treatment with immunosuppressive eye drops was enough to prevent rejection of the implant.

With conventional cornea transplants, medicine must be taken for several years.

The patients were followed for two years, and no complications were noted during that time.

Before the procedure, 14 of the 20 participants were blind.

After two years, none of them were blind any more, and three of the Indian patients who had been blind before the study had perfect (20/20) vision after the operation.

The research is published in Nature Biotechnology.

