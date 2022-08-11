Stunning Wainwright Coast to Coast walk to get £5.6m upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stunning Wainwright Coast to Coast walk to get £5.6m upgrade

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 12:04 am
TV presenter and keen walker Julia Bradbury at the start of the Coast to Coast walk in St Bees, Cumbria (Julia Bradbury/PA)
A popular Coast to Coast walk across northern England is to have a £5.6 million upgrade, it has been announced.

The stunning 197-mile walk from St Bees in Cumbria, across the Lake District and into North Yorkshire, finishing at Robin Hood’s Bay, is to become a National Trail, Natural England has said.

The route takes in three National Parks and was set out by the celebrated fell walker Alfred Wainwright in 1973, and around 6,000 people a year tackle it in its entirety.

Walkers cross through high fells, heather moorland and heath and the route is rich in history, passing Iron Age hill forts and medieval castles.

The upgrade means the route will meet official quality standards, including being more accessible for people of different abilities, having high-quality signs and path surfaces, adding circular routes for shorter walks, as well as more promotion to encourage domestic and international tourism.

The announcement also heralds a long-term commitment to help local authorities maintain the path.

Natural England will work alongside the Lake District, North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks as well as Cumbria and North Yorkshire County Councils on the upgrade, which should be completed in 2025.

TV presenter and keen walker Julia Bradbury said: “I’m so pleased that this well-trodden route is to become an official national trail.

“Having walked the walk (and talked the talk), and promoted its virtues on TV and in print, I know exactly why it is one of the great Alfred Wainwright’s most popular routes.

“Taking in the magical Lake District, to the heights of the Peaks and the rolling landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales and Moors – it is just stunning.”

Chairman of the Wainwright Society Eric Robson said: “This is a very exciting and important step and we look forward to working with partners along the route to establish the C2C Walk as one of the UK’s great National Trails.

“As Alfred Wainwright said of the walk he devised, ‘Surely there cannot be a finer itinerary for a long-distance walk’.”

Rural Affairs Minister said Lord Benyon: “The Coast to Coast route passes through some of our most spectacular countryside, villages and natural habitats so I’m delighted to approve these plans and deliver on our manifesto commitment to develop the route into a new National Trail.”

