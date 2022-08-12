Heritage railway suspends steam trains after fire caused by locomotive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heritage railway suspends steam trains after fire caused by locomotive

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 8:20 am
The 5428 LMS Black 5 locomotive on the North Yorkshire Moors railway (Danny Lawson/PA)
A heritage railway has suspended its steam trains after a fire caused by a locomotive.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) announced it was pulling all its steam services, just days after the lifting of a temporary ban imposed due to the hot weather.

The visitor attraction had been using diesel locomotives since July due to the fire risks posed by sparks from steam trains in dry conditions.

The company’s CEO said the ban was lifted this week after “recent rain,” but has now suspended the service again after a fire on Thursday night.

Chris Price, CEO of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “In these unprecedented times the NYMR is trying to keep its business open to protect livelihoods, and its very existence post-Covid.

“There is no doubt that we are considerably less sustainable running our trains with diesel locomotives.

“A decision was made following the recent rain to try and run a limited steam service to meet the wants of our customers whilst mitigating the risk by employing a third-party fire service company to patrol the most vulnerable areas of our lineside.

“We apologise to those impacted and have today made the decision to totally remove steam from our timetable until further notice.”

Mr Price added: “The heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully cooperate with the emergency services, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority.”

The North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service incident log recorded three incidents of a “lineside fire caused by sparks from a steam engine” between 6pm and 6.30pm on Thursday.

