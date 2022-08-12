Family tribute to Lilia Valutyte: We had four corners and now one is gone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Family tribute to Lilia Valutyte: We had four corners and now one is gone

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 10:34 am
Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to the chest (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to the chest (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

The mother of a nine-year-old, alleged murder victim has paid tribute to her daughter, saying: “We had four corners and now one is gone”.

In a statement issued through Lincolnshire Police, Lina, the mother of schoolgirl Lilia Valutyte, announced plans to create a statue of her daughter as a “way for her to still be there”.

Lilia, a former pupil of Boston Pioneers Academy and Carlton Road Academy, was confirmed dead at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital following an incident in the market town in July.

Deividas Skebas was remanded into custody at Lincoln Crown Court on August 1 charged with her murder.

Lilia
Lilia’s parents paid tribute to their daughter on Friday (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Lilia’s stepfather, Aurelijus, also paid tribute to her on Friday, saying: “She was cheeky; quiet in one way and then other ways she wasn’t.

“She always tried to make fun.”

Continuing the family’s tribute, Lina said: “It’s hard to know what to say.

“She was just a normal child, one day she’s happy and another she isn’t, one day she wants to eat pancakes and another she doesn’t – the usual things.

Boston incident
Deividas Skebas is charged with Lilia’s murder (Joe Giddens/PA)

“She loved to dance, travel and try new things, and annoy her sister.

“She wanted to go to Italy, so we will probably go anyway next year.”

Lina added: “There are so many things we could say, but we are not going to talk a lot about who she was and share those stories from our home; they are ours and we want to keep them for us.

“You find yourself looking for her everywhere.

Lilia Valutyte death
A forensic officer near the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We had four corners and now one is gone.”

An inquest opening at Lincoln Coroner’s Court on August 4 heard Lilia’s provisional cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea hearing on September 19.

Lilia
Lilia’s family plan to create a statue in her memory (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

The 22-year-old is yet to enter a plea to a charge of murder.

Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm on July 28.

Announcing plans for a memorial to be installed in the town, close to the street where Lilia died, Lina said: “Lilia was grown in that street, every week she spent down there playing, and it happened next to the window.

“The memorial is a way for her to still be there, and we’re now fundraising to get it.”

Police said the statue will either take the form of an angel with Lilia’s face, or it will take her full likeness.

The force said anyone wishing to donate should go through a Just Giving site set up by a family friend.

