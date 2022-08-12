London commuter numbers rising but staff embracing hybrid working, O2 data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London commuter numbers rising but staff embracing hybrid working, O2 data shows

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 10:46 am
Commuters are settling into new weekly routines, O2 claimed (Yui Mok/PA)
Commuter numbers into the City of London have nearly doubled since last year and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England, according to new data from mobile operator O2.

The network said the data – which it gathered based on connections to O2 mobile masts in major commuter, hospitality and retail hubs – had found that peak commuter volumes in the City had risen by 96% compared to July last year, when Covid rules were relaxed, but were still 27% down on pre-pandemic levels.

According to the figures, commuters are also settling into new weekly routines, with Wednesdays and Thursdays now the busiest days in the City as they are the only ones to match pre-pandemic crowd levels, which the operator suggests shows more people are splitting their time between home and the office as part of post-pandemic hybrid working.

Other areas of London have seen lower peak crowd numbers, O2 said, with its figures showing a 41% increase in crowd numbers in Soho since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Retail hubs have seen less change over the last year, according to the figures, with a 7% decrease in overall average crowd movement numbers reported at the Bluewater Shopping Centre and a 5% increase reported around Westfield White City.

The data was gathered by O2 Motion, the network’s data service which used anonymised and aggregated data gathered from a connection between a device and various phone masts to offer insights into crowd movements across the UK.

Monica Mercado Paez, head of AI and data at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “A year on from lockdown lifting, large-scale crowd insights like this anonymised O2 network data can help paint a picture of the working, shopping and socialising patterns that could be here to stay.

“Understanding movement trends will be critical as the UK continues to adapt to the changing habits of a hybrid working population.

“It’s interesting to see that, year-on-year, crowd trends in socialising and retail hotspots have stayed fairly consistent, but peaks in some busy commuter areas have almost doubled.

“From mapping out how Londoners are using office space and local businesses, to the scheduling of transport services, looking at data like this will help employers and city planners alike continue to evolve to best meet the needs of their people.”

