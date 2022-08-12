In Pictures: Sky’s the limit as the Bristol Balloon Fiesta takes off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Sky’s the limit as the Bristol Balloon Fiesta takes off

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 11:18 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 12:19 pm
Balloons fly over Bristol, during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta lifted off in fine fashion after windy weather conditions delayed the first mass launch on Thursday.

More than 100 hot air balloons are expected to grace the skies during the four-day spectacle, which is taking place after the Covid pandemic halted the celebration for two years.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
Hot air balloons begin to take off during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
A balloon is prepared for flying at Ashton Court, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
Equipment is tested before the mass launch (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
A balloon flies over fields which have turned brown and dried out in the prolonged spell of dry weather (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
The fiesta is expected to see more than 100 balloons fly over the Bristol area (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
An extravagantly-designed hot air balloon takes off (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
The Royal Navy’s hot air balloon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
Balloons against an early morning Bristol skyline (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
Ready for take-off (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
A balloon casts a shadow over a farmer’s field (Ben Birchall/PA)

