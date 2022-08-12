Street where girl died in blast declared ‘gas-safe’ as residents set to return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Street where girl died in blast declared ‘gas-safe’ as residents set to return

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 7:40 pm
The scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The south London street where a four-year-old girl was killed in a suspected gas explosion has been declared “gas-safe” and evacuated residents will begin returning this weekend.

Sahara Salman died after a terraced house collapsed in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, in the borough of Merton, shortly after 7am on Monday.

Three other people were seriously injured in the disaster, including an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman.

Around 80 houses have been cordoned off since amid mounting community fury over the tragedy, with residents accusing the utility firm Southern Gas Networks (SGN) of having “blood on their hands”.

Police erect a cordon near the scene on Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, south London
The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has launched a criminal investigation.

Dozens of families on the street have now been asked by Merton Council to hand over their keys for final safety inspections by gas engineers and police officers collecting evidence via body cameras on Saturday, before they are escorted back to their homes.

In texts to 100 residents on Friday afternoon, seen by the PA news agency, the council said “Galpin’s Road is now gas-safe”, meaning there is no remaining residual gas.

The house inspections will check there are no interruptions in gas supply when it is turned back on, and the council expects the 55 properties to be occupied again by early next week. The remaining tranche will then follow.

The local authority initially said residents would return on Friday, but following a “gold meeting” between the council, police and fire chiefs it was decided to delay it by 24 hours.

Neighbours of the collapsed house told PA at the New Horizon Centre, the local evacuation hub, that they were “left in limbo” with conflicting information and wanted to return home.

Some were struggling to attend their workplaces because of distant hotels, while others had pet animals left unfed for days.

Sahara Salman
Sahara’s mother, Sana Ahmad, accused utility firm SGN of “negligence” by failing to act on months of complaints about the smell of gas.

The NHS receptionist, 28, paid tribute to “the most incredible little girl”, who was due to turn five and start school next month.

At an angry community meeting on Thursday night attended by an SGN boss, residents accused the firm of having “blood on their hands” and said they made at least 18 calls reporting gas smells in the days and weeks leading up to the explosion.

