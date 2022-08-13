What the papers say – August 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mastheads mainly focus on the “frenzied” stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie in New York state.

The author was attacked while on stage at a literary festival, report The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and Daily Mirror.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rushdie stabbed at literary festival'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/cjNwQQFl7c — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 12, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck by man who stormed Chautauqua Institution stage as author airlifted to hospitalhttps://t.co/Jmv12akt2f pic.twitter.com/5QnRIzYORL — The Sun (@TheSun) August 12, 2022

Daily Express calls the stabbing “frenzied”, with The Guardian and the Daily Mail saying the 75-year-old was flown by helicopter to hospital for treatment.

Saturday's front page: Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York Also on the front page: 30 million officially plunged into droughthttps://t.co/NMMAwDdmxO pic.twitter.com/sxTXEIPj1S — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 12, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 13 August 2022: Rushdie stabbed on stage at event in New York pic.twitter.com/RFfRxJrUu1 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 12, 2022

FT Weekend’s calculations show rising inflation and interest rates mean the winner of the Tory leadership contest will face significant extra costs to service national debt and pay social security benefits.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday August 13 https://t.co/jpQAW8Un7Q pic.twitter.com/dkBunWtQ0f — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 12, 2022

Farmers say the drought that has been declared for parts of England will result in a poor quality potato crop and significant financial losses, according to i weekend.

And Daily Star publishes National Trust research showing rivers which are home to beavers are less likely to dry up.

Cute critters save the day! 😁 pic.twitter.com/U2UgrNyjva — Daily Star (@dailystar) August 12, 2022