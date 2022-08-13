Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Artwork of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang invention has sold for £3,500

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 7:28 pm
Emmett’s work includes an illustration for ‘The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy’ which features in the film (Excalibur Auctions/PA)
Emmett's work includes an illustration for 'The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy' which features in the film (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.

The illustration by the late artist Rowland Emett depicts a dog grooming invention, titled The Potts Cruft-de-Luxe Dog Tidy, which featured in the beloved film.

Emett’s annotations explaining how each part of the invention works also accompanies the ink and pencil work, which surpassed its pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.

It was among a collection of items from the film which went under the hammer during a sale on Saturday held by Excalibur Auctions.

The rare 1960s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang child’s pedal car was made by Pines factory and is estimated to fetch £1,000-£1,500 (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

An unpublished print by Emett of the Grandpa Potts hut taken from the original sketch artwork for the film sold for £175 against an estimate of £60-£80.

While a rare child’s pedal car based on the famous flying vehicle and made by Pines factory went for £1,625 at auction against an estimate of £1,000-£1,500.

A full-size wood, glass and metal model of the levitating hut, which serves as a backdrop to Grandpa Potts’ song Posh, was one of the auction’s most highly valued items at an estimate of £3,500-£4,500 – but it went unsold.

A number of other collectables were sold including an original black and white still from the 1968 film signed by its leading stars Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Heather Ripley and Adrian Hall.

An unpublished print by Emett of the grandfather’s hut taken from the original sketch artwork for the film sold for £175 (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

It sold for £380 with an estimate of £100-£150.

Jonathan Torode, from Excalibur Auctions, said: “We are delighted to have been able to offer such a special private collection of items that came from a direct source of the iconic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“The owner of the collection amassed it over many years, purely out of a passion for the film and his involvement in it.

“Today saw the top lots in high demand, which is proof of the film’s enduring popularity.”

