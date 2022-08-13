Remote Icelandic community fights to save pufflings with puffin patrols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Remote Icelandic community fights to save pufflings with puffin patrols

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:50 pm
A puffin is seen with a freshly caught fish (Aaron Chown/PA)
A puffin is seen with a freshly caught fish (Aaron Chown/PA)

A remote Icelandic community is fighting to save puffin chicks.

Every year residents of Heimaey, an island off the coast of Iceland, form puffin patrols to rescue chicks, known as pufflings.

Kolbrun Sol Ingolfsdottir, one of the town’s residents, told the PA news agency that she has been going on puffin patrols since she was a little girl.

“I’ve been on puffin patrols since I was maybe five years old,” she said.

“And it’s so fun going now with my own children.”

However, she said that the puffin population has been in decline for the past couple of years.

“When I was a little girl, we would maybe find 40-50 pufflings in one hour,” she said.

“That was a lot of fun, (back) then there were a lot of puffins, but it has gone down slowly now for a couple of years.”

Puffins in Iceland
Local children, out on ‘Pysjueftirlitio’ (Puffing patrol) (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Sea Life Trust Puffin Rescue Centre rehabilitates and cleans any injured or oiled pufflings at the rescue centre in Heimaey.

Audrey Padgett, general manager at the centre, said: “The last two years, we saw more than 7,000 baby birds rescued and released each year.

“And last year we helped release about 31 of them that had been oiled or injured.”

Puffins in Iceland
A rescued puffin is fed in the Sea Life Trust Puffin Rescue Centre (Aaron Chown/PA)

She added that they had seen worrying conditions this year.

She said: “This year though we’re seeing some really worrying conditions on this island in particular.

“We’re only seeing about 35% of the burrows have chicks in them, and a very low nesting rate.

“So the scientists who are studying them are trying to figure out what might be going on. Is it changing ocean temperature, availability of food, avian flu, anything like that that could be affecting these birds?

“And so it’s more important than ever that we help any of those baby pufflings get out to the sea that we can.”

