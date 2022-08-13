Thunderstorms to hit north of UK while south continues to sizzle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thunderstorms to hit north of UK while south continues to sizzle

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 10:11 am
Hot air balloons fly over browning fields (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons fly over browning fields (Ben Birchall/PA)

The UK is braced for sizzling temperatures in the south and thunderstorms in the north on Sunday.

The hot weather has already seen several wildfires erupt across England, while a body was found in a Doncaster lake after emergency services responded to reports that a man in his 20s had got into difficulty.

Emergency services attended the scene at Lakeside lake at around 4.10pm on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.

Weather warnings Sunday August 14 2022
(PA Graphics)

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said that the weather will continue to be dry across the south on Sunday.

“For the rest of the weekend, across the south, there will be a continuation of the very dry and hot conditions,” he said.

However, thunderstorms are expected in northern parts of the UK, with yellow thunderstorm warnings in place for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland that began at 9am on Sunday and run until midnight. Another yellow warning is in place for most of the UK on Monday, from midnight in Scotland and Northern Ireland and 10am in England and Wales.

“As we move into Sunday, a slight change with low pressure starting to arrive from the south,” Mr Stroud said.

“There is an increasing risk of some isolated showers across Devon and Cornwall, very early on Sunday.

A hot air balloon flies over a browning and parched golf driving range early in the morning
A hot air balloon flies over a browning and parched golf driving range early in the morning (PA)

“Most places still generally dry and fine, with some strong August sunshine, with those temperatures rising rapidly during the course of Sunday morning and into the afternoon.”

An amber heat warning remains in place until midnight on Sunday across parts of England and Wales.

This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.

Mr Stroud added that there was still a risk of more wildfires.

“It has been extremely dry for an extended period and the ground and vegetation has been baked dry, so there is a significant risk,” he said.

An official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group (NDG), which comprises representatives from the Government, water companies, the Environment Agency (EA) and others.

England’s drought could persist into the next year, according to the EA.

John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the EA, said that after the driest summer in 50 years, it would take “weeks’ worth of rain” to replenish water sources.

Three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water – have all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

Areas affected by drought
(PA Graphics)

On Friday night, fire crews in Derbyshire tackled a huge blaze, with four fire engines at the scene in Creswell, Worksop.

Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and large plumes of smoke in the sky above a residential area.

In Dorset, a team of firefighters worked through the night to bring a wildfire at Studland under control, which was believed to have been sparked by a disposable barbecue.

Dorset Police said on Saturday firefighters had discovered an unexploded piece of ammunition believed to date to the Second World War on the scorched heathland.

The force said a bomb disposal unit would be attending and warned the public in the surrounding area they may hear a loud bang as they dispose of the device.

Summer weather Aug 13th 2022
People sit on the dry grass of Primrose Hill, north London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It comes as Dorset Police appealed for anyone with any information about the cause of a large heath fire in Poole on August 4 to come forward.

Witnesses saw three young boys on bicycles making off from the scene at Upton Heath at about 2.30pm.

The fire had a “significant” impact on the community, and took firefighters several hours to put out.

