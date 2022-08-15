Man dies from serious injuries in Manchester after reports of a shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation over the death of a man after a firearm was discharged.

Police were responding to reports of a shooting in the early hours of Monday morning when they found a man aged between 18 and 25 with serious injuries.

The man was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

In a statement shortly after 6am on Monday morning, police said a scene is still in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road and the public are advised to avoid the area.

#INCIDENT | A man has died today after a firearm was discharged on Claremont Road. A scene is in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road so the local public and commuters are advised to avoid the area where possible. Read more here: https://t.co/sBdDbm7ohq pic.twitter.com/v9cbY52bBA — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 15, 2022

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time in what is a devastating incident.

“Whilst the investigation is ongoing and at its early stages, we’re working extremely hard to understand the full circumstances.

“Our response has included increased patrols in the immediate area to keep the community safe, whilst a lot of work has been undertaken overnight and will continue today.

“Any details that may help us is asked to get in touch, as we know there were a number of potential witnesses to this serious incident.”