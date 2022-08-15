Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit the UK next month for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan will also travel to Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesman said.

The couple will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5.

Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

Meghan will give the keynote address in Manchester (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They will also meet a group of summit delegates doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, One Young World said.

The Sussexes will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Harry will deliver a speech.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

We’re delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September! 🌏 The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony ✨ #OYW2022 pic.twitter.com/5CK8g7doyu — One Young World (@OneYoungWorld) August 15, 2022

It falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a Government by the Queen.

Harry’s 96-year-old grandmother is expected to return to London from her annual summer break at Balmoral to carry out her head of state duties, and it is likely the duke will want to visit her.

A spokesman for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Security will be at the forefront of Harry’s mind as he travels from his home in California for the high profile appearances.

Harry and Meghan at the Jubilee service in June (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The duke, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

Last month, he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

The royal family has been bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

The royal family on the Palace balcony in 2018 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The memoirs were expected to be published in late 2022 by Penguin Random House but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

There will be concern in royal quarters that the duke will delve into his rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, his troubled relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, his view of stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall and the turbulent fallout of Megxit.

Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism in their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview last year, saying an unnamed royal made a racist remark about their son Archie before he was born, and that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

It is thought unlikely the couple will bring their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

The youngsters travelled with their parents to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee and Lili celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but Archie and his younger sister did not attend any public events.

Harry and Meghan kept out of the limelight for the majority of the weekend, with the Queen deciding only working royals should grace the Buckingham Palace balcony during the historic festivities.

The Sussexes renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

If Harry and Meghan stay at their UK base, they will be just minutes away from the Cambridges, who are due to have relocated to their new home, Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, before the new school term begins in September.

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate in 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Daily Telegraph reported William and Kate will have settled into the four bedroom property, but their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, will live elsewhere for the first time, as will other staff including the housekeeper and the chef.

The location of the Cambridges’ new home raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, despite their troubled history.

Meghan accused Kate of making her cry in the run up to her wedding, and Harry has described his relationship with William as “space”.