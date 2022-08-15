Plan to cap bus fares at £2 per journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plan to cap bus fares at £2 per journey

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 12:59 pm
Bus fares will be capped at £2 per journey across England under proposals from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Dean Atkins/Alamy/PA)

Bus fares will be capped at £2 per journey across England under proposals from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The Cabinet minister said the measure would provide “concrete help” to the most vulnerable people amid soaring energy prices.

He wants the cap to come into force this autumn and run for 12 months.

Grant Shapps wants bus fares to be capped at £2 per journey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bus fares in London are a flat fee of £1.65 but passengers travelling on services elsewhere in England are charged up to £5.

Setting out his plan in an article in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Shapps explained that buses are used “disproportionately by people on lower incomes”.

He wrote: “I propose that we set a £2 fare cap for every bus journey in England outside London this autumn, lasting 12 months.

“This would inject some certainty into an unpredictable economic landscape, a spending roof that, unlike energy bills, cannot be breached.

“A simple measure that provides some much-needed reassurance deep into 2023.

“Too expensive? Well, a one-year cap would cost the taxpayer about £260 million, a sum far below those being suggested to soften coming energy price hikes.”

The measure is not expected to become Government policy before the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, but could be considered by his successor, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, welcomed the proposal but warned that passengers will not benefit from it if their bus service has been withdrawn.

He said: “Bus fares have risen at more than five times the current rate of inflation in the last decade – an unsustainable increase which has left many households struggling to afford to get around.

“We’ve been calling for more to be done to help with the cost of public transport, so we are glad the Government is listening.

“While this cap will be welcome news for bus passengers, hundreds of bus routes are still under threat of closure from October so, unless addressed, many people may find that they no longer have a bus to use the £2 fare on.”

Four Labour mayors representing areas across northern England have warned that operators plan to axe hundreds of routes unless Government funding introduced to keep services running during the pandemic is continued after the current package ends in early October.

