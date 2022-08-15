Water park where 11-year-old girl died prevented from reopening by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Water park where 11-year-old girl died prevented from reopening by council

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 5:48 pm
People leave flowers outside Liquid Leisure (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People leave flowers outside Liquid Leisure (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been prevented from reopening on health and safety grounds.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, must show it has reduced the risk of drowning before business can resume.

Emergency services were called to Liquid Leisure at 3.55pm on August 6 after the youngster was reported missing.

Liquid Leisure death
Closed signs on the gates of Liquid Leisure in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.

Thames Valley Police said the girl’s death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Liquid Leisure said the aqua assault course would remain closed “out of respect” for the girl’s family until the start of this week, but has been told by the local authority that it cannot reopen yet.

The council launched a health and safety investigation on August 9 “to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation” and has refused to let the water park reopen this week.

A spokesman said on Monday: “We have served a notice prohibiting all recreational activities associated with the lake until Liquid Leisure has satisfied the council they have suitable and sufficient risk assessments to prevent or reduce the risk of drowning.

“We would again like to express our deepest condolences to the girl’s family and friends.”

Liquid Leisure has been approached for comment.

In a statement last week, the company said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those affected by this desperately tragic and upsetting incident.

“As Thames Valley Police are in the early stages of investigation, it would not be right for us to add further comment, but we will continue to fully support and assist them throughout the process.”

A 41-year-old woman who was at the water park on August 6 told the PA news agency that her teenage daughter had felt unsafe on the inflatable and she criticised what she saw as the inattentiveness of some Liquid Leisure staff.

She added that “not everyone was wearing life jackets”.

