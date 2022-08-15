Journalists and lawyers file lawsuit against CIA over ‘spying’ on Assange visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Journalists and lawyers file lawsuit against CIA over ‘spying’ on Assange visits

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 5:56 pm
Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

US journalists and lawyers who visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have filed legal action against the CIA and its former director, Michael Pompeo.

They also filed a lawsuit against Spanish security firm Undercover Global and its former chief executive David R Morales Guillen, claiming they violated constitutional rights.

Assange is being held in London’s Belmarsh prison as he fights extradition to the US.

Julian Assange extradition
Julian Assange appearing by video link at the High Court in London last year (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He has been imprisoned since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2019.

More than 40 human rights organisations including Amnesty International have called for Assange’s release.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York and alleges that Mr Pompeo oversaw and directed a campaign of illegal spying on Assange’s lawyers and others inside the Ecuadorian embassy.

Richard A Roth, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said: “The United States Constitution shields American citizens from US government overreach even when the activities take place in a foreign embassy in a foreign country.

Michael Pompeo
Michael Pompeo (John Raoux/AP)

“Visitors who are lawyers, journalists and doctors frequently carry confidential information in their devices.

“They had a reasonable expectation that the security guards at the Ecuadorian embassy in London would not be US government spies charged with delivering copies of their electronics to the CIA.”

Assange’s wife, Stella Moris Assange, said: “Julian’s young boys miss their father. Not in my worst nightmares could I have ever envisioned the ferocity of attacks against Julian and the entitled arrogance and ‘above the law’ actions that are being carried out against my husband.”

